Major reshuffle in top police posts in Delhi ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi: A major reshuffle at the senior level in the Delhi Police was carried out on Tuesday, the first after Anurag Kumar took charge as the Commissioner of Police, with the changes coming ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 12-13.

As part of the reshuffle, the traffic division has once again been entrusted to 1996-batch IPS officer Ajay Chaudhary. His batchmate Manish Aggarwal, who was Special CP (Traffic), has been given charge of the Security unit.

According to an official order, 1994-batch IPS officer Garima Bhatnagar has been given the additional charge of MD, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), along with Special CP/EOW.