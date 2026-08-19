Major reshuffle in top police posts in Delhi ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi: A major reshuffle at the senior level in the Delhi Police was carried out on Tuesday, the first after Anurag Kumar took charge as the Commissioner of Police, with the changes coming ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 12-13.
As part of the reshuffle, the traffic division has once again been entrusted to 1996-batch IPS officer Ajay Chaudhary. His batchmate Manish Aggarwal, who was Special CP (Traffic), has been given charge of the Security unit.
According to an official order, 1994-batch IPS officer Garima Bhatnagar has been given the additional charge of MD, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), along with Special CP/EOW.
Vivek Kishore, a 1999-batch officer who has joined from Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed Special CP, SPUWAC and Licensing.
Sindhu Pillai, a 2001-batch officer recently transferred from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been given additional charge of the Perception Management and Media Cell along with Vigilance.
Veenu Bansal, attached from Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be Joint CP, SPUWAC-SPUNER.
Suman Goyal, Joint CP (Headquarters), will head the Western Range, while Rajnish Gupta has been shifted from Joint CP IFSO to Joint CP Transport Range.
Jatin Narwal will take charge as Joint CP, Special Branch.
Milind Mahadev Dumbre will head the Eastern Range and 2007-batch officer Nupur Prasad will be the Joint CP of New Delhi Range. Eastern Range Joint CP Ajit Singla is scheduled to retire on August 31.
Monica Bharadwaj, a 2009-batch officer currently posted as Additional CP IFSO, has been appointed Additional CP, Crime. Her batchmate A Koan, transferred from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be Additional CP Headquarters.
Sanjay Bhatia, Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Varsha Sharma, all 2010-batch officers, have been appointed Additional CP IFSO, Additional CP DPHCL and Additional CP EOW. Pratiksha Godara will be Additional CP, Traffic Headquarters.
DCP North Raja Banthia has been shifted to Technology and PI, while North district's Additional DCP Niharika Bhatt will take over as its new DCP.
Southeast district DCP Hemant Tewari has been transferred to the Special Branch and will be replaced by 2015-batch IPS officer Vineet Kumar.
Satyawan Gautam, who has joined from Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed DCP, PCR, while Gaurav Tyagi, transferred from Mizoram, will be DCP, IFSO.
Additional DCP (West) Sachin Singhal and Shweta Singh Chauhan, who joined from the Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch, will serve as DCPs, Traffic.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.