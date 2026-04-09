Major relief for aspirants as Haryana offers Rs 70,000 aid

CHANDIGARH: Youth from economically weaker sections who clear the preliminary examinations of UPSC, HPSC and judicial services will be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000 by the Haryana Government to support further coaching expenses under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”.

Coaching will also be provided through evening classes in government universities.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly selected candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held here today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”, economically weaker candidates will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000.

He said the present government had committed in its manifesto to launch this scheme and, fulfilling that commitment, financial assistance will now be provided to economically weaker youth who clear the preliminary stages of UPSC, HPSC and judicial examinations.

CM Saini further detailed that students from families with an annual income up to Rs 1 lakh will receive Rs 70,000, those with income up to Rs 1.80 lakh will receive Rs 60,000, those with income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will receive Rs 50,000, and those with income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will receive Rs 25,000.

He also announced that coaching for UPSC and HPSC examinations will be provided in all government universities of the state through evening classes, ensuring that more youth can benefit and succeed in these competitive exams.

CM Saini said that the thinking, planning and decisions of an Indian Administrative Service officer determine the direction of the nation’s future, as their decisions impact the lives of millions.

He congratulated the newly selected candidates for their remarkable achievement, stating that success in such examinations is not easy, as lakhs of candidates appear, but only those with unwavering focus and dedication succeed.

He especially encouraged Akansh Dhull, who secured the 3rd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, along with 77 successful candidates from Haryana.

He emphasised that the Indian Administrative Service is not merely a job but a responsibility, a duty and a platform for public service.

He advised the newly selected officers that every decision they make should consider the hopes of the poorest citizens and its impact on them.

CM Saini highlighted that Haryana’s youth have excelled not only in civil services but also in fields such as medicine, engineering, management and technology, reflecting the abundance of talent in the state.

He emphasised that the government is committed to providing the right opportunities and direction.

He added that over the past eleven and a half years, a transparent and fair system has been established in Haryana, restoring confidence among youth. The state government has provided more than 1.8 lakh government jobs purely on merit, without favouritism or corruption.

He cautioned the newly selected officers about future challenges such as administrative complexities, political pressures and adverse social situations, stating that those who overcome these obstacles will be true administrators.

He described young officers as the driving force behind this transformation.

Commissioner and Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal, stated that Haryana is not only strong in sports but also leading in intellectual development.

On this occasion, along with Ekansh Dhull (Rank 3) and Zinnia Aurora (Rank 6), newly selected candidates Nitish, Shagun Mehra and Shikha also shared their journeys of success.

This story has been written by Harpreet Bajwa.