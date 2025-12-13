Major move to secure legal backing for Karnataka’s internal reservation.

BELAGAVI: In a major step towards giving legal backing to its historic internal reservation decision for Scheduled Castes, the government on Thursday approved the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill — paving the way for a structured 6-6-5 quota formula among SC sub-groups.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, highly-placed sources told TNIE. The Bill seeks to convert the government order issued on August 25 into law, and it is expected to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

According to the order, the state’s 101 Scheduled Castes were divided into three categories -- Category A (Left-Hand communities) was allotted 6 per cent internal reservation, Category B (Right-Hand communities) got 6 per cent, and Category C was given 5 per cent. The government has now moved to provide legal protection to this categorisation, shielding it from judicial scrutiny.