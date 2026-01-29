Major IT parks in Kerala grew slow & steady, recorded 8 per cent rise in exports in FY25

KOCHI: The three major IT parks in the state are slowly but steadily growing in terms of turnover and exports.

As per the Economic Review 2025, released on Wednesday, their total IT exports increased from Rs 24,793 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 26,770 crore in 2024-25, registering a 7.97 % growth.

The number of people employed in these parks jumped from 1,47,200 in 2023-24 to 1,55,300 in 2024-25.

According to V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, when it comes to the performance of IT parks in the state, one should not look at export figures.