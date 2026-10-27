Mainpuri Sainik School to expand as UP cabinet clears additional land

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the free transfer of 9.524 hectares of land for the expansion of Sainik School in Mainpuri, paving the way for additional buildings and educational facilities at the institution. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on October 27.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, PTI quoted Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, "The land for the Sainik School would be made available free of cost to facilitate the expansion of its educational infrastructure."

"The school has been operational since July 22, 2019, and requires additional land for constructing more buildings and expanding its educational facilities," he said.

Khanna also pointed to restrictions on vertical construction at the existing premises. High-tension electricity lines passing over part of the campus have limited the scope for building upwards, making additional land necessary for the planned expansion.

The Cabinet's approval is expected to facilitate the development of additional buildings and improve the institution's educational infrastructure.

Sainik Schools are designed to prepare students for careers in the armed forces while providing them with a school education. Their curriculum combines academic learning with physical training, discipline and leadership development.

The land transfer is part of the state government's decision to address the school's infrastructure requirements. The Cabinet has approved making the identified land available without charge.

The expansion is expected to provide the school with additional space to develop its facilities, although the government has not specified a construction timeline or detailed the number of additional buildings planned.

With inputs of PTI