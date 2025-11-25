Mahindra University Partners with Bajaj Auto to Establish Telangana’s First BEST Centre

Mahindra University has announced a partnership with Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) to establish a Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre on its campus. Supported by Bajaj Auto’s flagship CSR initiative, the Centre will focus on equipping engineering students with industry-ready skills in advanced manufacturing (Industry 4.0 & IIoT) and firmware development.

Under the collaboration, Bajaj Auto will play a key role in developing the BEST Centre. The curriculum, designed by Bajaj Auto engineers, is aligned with industry needs and academic gaps. Bajaj Auto CSR will sponsor equipment and infrastructure for the two technology verticals, reinforcing its commitment to engineering education and youth skilling.

Dr. Yajulu Medury said the initiative will deepen industry engagement and ensure students gain practical exposure to emerging technologies, contributing to India’s advancement as a global technology leader and strengthening the nation’s skill ecosystem.

The BEST Centre will also offer short-term internship-based skill programmes to external final-year engineering students.

“We are delighted to sign the first MoU in Telangana with Mahindra University to set up the BEST Centre. The integration of industry-oriented curriculum into the regular B.Tech course will ensure students graduate industry-ready and secure jobs in core engineering industries,” said Mr. Sudhakar Gudipati, Vice President, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

The BEST Programme, Bajaj Auto’s flagship CSR initiative, aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demands, enhancing employability through contemporary curriculum, cutting-edge laboratories, and hands-on learning.

The BEST Centre at Mahindra University will be the first to be hosted at a private institution in Telangana, fostering advanced skill development in core engineering domains.