MAHER celebrates 19th Annual Convocation honouring academic excellence and service

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER) marked a significant milestone with the successful conduct of its 19th Annual Convocation on 22nd and 23rd December 2025 at the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kanchipuram, a constituent college of MAHER.

The convocation ceremony was presided over by the Hon’ble Chancellor of MAHER, Mrs.

Jayanthi Radhakrishnan and the event was attended by the Chief Patron Mrs. Gomathi R, Pro-Chancellor Mr. Akash Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. C. Sridhar, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. C. Krithika, and Registrar Prof. Dr. Sureka Varalakshmi.