MAHER celebrates 19th Annual Convocation honouring academic excellence and service

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER) marked a significant milestone with the successful conduct of its 19th Annual Convocation on 22nd and 23rd December 2025 at the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kanchipuram, a constituent college of MAHER.
The convocation ceremony was presided over by the Hon’ble Chancellor of MAHER, Mrs.
Jayanthi Radhakrishnan and the event was attended by the Chief Patron Mrs. Gomathi R, Pro-Chancellor Mr. Akash Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. C. Sridhar, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. C. Krithika, and Registrar Prof. Dr. Sureka Varalakshmi.
Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan reflected on the journey of MAHER since it’s establishment in 2004 and highlighted the remarkable progress achieved over the past year. Pro-chancellor Mr. Akash Prabhakar gave the Special Address in which he highlighted the true purpose of education and the transformative power it has on the society at large. The Annual Report for the academic year 2024–25 was presented by the Vice-Chancellor.
Renowned ophthalmologist Prof. Dr. Amar Agarwal, the Chairman and Managing Director of
Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital Group, graced Day 1 of the convocation as the Chief Guest. He emphasized the importance of lifelong learning and encouraged graduates to pursue success through hard work, perseverance, and discipline. On Day 2, the Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Manoj Murhekar, Director and Scientist ‘G’ at the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Epidemiology, delivered an inspiring address to the gathering.
Prof. Dr. Nihal Thomas, Head, Centre for Stem Cell Research, Christian Medical College, Vellore, was conferred the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the field of Diabetology.
A total of 1,257 candidates were awarded degrees during the convocation. Additionally, 103 meritorious students received medals and certificates in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
MAHER also conferred the “Jayanthi Radhakrishnan Award for Exemplary Humanitarian Service” upon Mr S. Ayyappan, Headmaster, Government Tribal Residential School, Udumalpet, Tiruppur District, Tamil Nadu, in recognition of his selfless dedication to educating tribal students. Furthermore, 10 distinguished alumni were honoured with the “Gomathi Radhakrishnan Distinguished Alumni Award 2025” for their notable professional achievements and contributions to society.
This year also marked the institution of the “AkashPrabhakar Distinguished Sportsperson Award,” which was awarded to Ms Shiny Gladssia, a final-year B.B.A. student of MAHER, for her outstanding achievements at state and national level athletic events.