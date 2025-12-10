MAHE wins CII Industry–Academia Partnership Award in Platinum Category

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has been honoured with the CII Industry–Academia Partnership Award in the Platinum Category at the CII Industry–Academia Partnership Summit held on December 5, 2025, in New Delhi. The award was received on behalf of MAHE by Dr Harish Kumar S, Director – Corporate Relations.

The Summit brought together leaders from industry, academia, government bodies, startups, technology innovators and venture capital communities. Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event served as a platform for science leaders, business pioneers, policymakers and emerging entrepreneurs.

The CII Global Summit on Industry–Academia Partnership 2025 aims to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry and government, showcasing innovations, highlighting partnership opportunities and recognizing institutions demonstrating excellence in industry-aligned research and innovation.