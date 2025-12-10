MAHE wins CII Industry–Academia Partnership Award in Platinum Category

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has been honoured with the CII Industry–Academia Partnership Award in the Platinum Category at the CII Industry–Academia Partnership Summit held on December 5, 2025, in New Delhi. The award was received on behalf of MAHE by Dr Harish Kumar S, Director – Corporate Relations.
The Summit brought together leaders from industry, academia, government bodies, startups, technology innovators and venture capital communities. Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event served as a platform for science leaders, business pioneers, policymakers and emerging entrepreneurs.
The CII Global Summit on Industry–Academia Partnership 2025 aims to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry and government, showcasing innovations, highlighting partnership opportunities and recognizing institutions demonstrating excellence in industry-aligned research and innovation.
Expressing his happiness on the recognition, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “We are extremely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from CII. This truly reiterates our commitment of students, faculty and industry partners who work together relentlessly and constantly push boundaries of knowledge and innovation. At MAHE, we are aligned to expand such partnerships so we can contribute towards transformative outcomes.”
Dr. Harish Kumar S stated that the award reaffirms MAHE’s vision of driving purposeful collaboration that delivers real-world impact, adding that the institution remains committed to fostering partnerships that accelerate research, innovation and talent development for national progress.
This recognition reinforces MAHE’s continued efforts to build strong, future-ready industry connections and contribute meaningfully to India’s innovation ecosystem, strengthening its visibility as a leading university driving collaborative research, technology development and impactful academic–industry engagement.