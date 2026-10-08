MAHE partners with Google Cloud to build AI-ready university ecosystem

MANIPAL: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and digital skills across education, healthcare and research.

The partnership aims to develop an AI-enabled academic ecosystem that equips students, faculty, researchers and university leaders with skills and technologies relevant to an increasingly AI-driven workplace. The collaboration will cover curriculum transformation, AI and cloud skilling, faculty development, leadership programmes, student innovation and entrepreneurship.