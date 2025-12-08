MAHE-DST HUB inaugurated to accelerate Translational Research and MedTech Development

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, inaugurated the Medical Instruments, Devices and Allied Services (MIDAS) DST–MAHE HUB on Wednesday at the Manipal campus in Karnataka.
This marks the first facility of its kind established in a self-financed university.
Praveen Roy, Head of Scientific Divisions Technology, Translation, and Innovation (TTI), DST, Government of India, inaugurated the HUB and underscored the importance of translational innovation in strengthening India’s scientific ecosystem.
He affirmed the Government of India’s full support for the initiative and commended MAHE’s multidisciplinary foundation and robust research ecosystem.
HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the institution’s role in fostering collaborative and coordinated research. He stressed its commitment to building strong partnerships across academia, industry, and government, positioning the MIDAS DST–MAHE HUB as a catalyst for scientific advancement and societal benefit.
Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), spoke about the HUB’s role in nurturing high-impact research collaborations and future scientific leaders, appreciating the team’s efforts in establishing the centre.
The ceremony brought together leaders from academia, industry, and government. Dr. G. Arun Maiya, Principal Coordinator of MIDAS HUB, delivered the welcome address and outlined the HUB’s progress in medical device development. Dr. Lazar Mathew, Senior Advisor, unveiled the HUB logo and explained its guiding philosophy rooted in “a project for a product.”
The event was supported by MAHE’s key research and innovation entities, including the Directorate of Research, Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator, Manipal GOK Bioincubator, Innovation Centre, and CAIF.
MAHE also launched the Advanced Certificate Program in Medical Device Technology, Innovation and Leadership, and released the MIDAS annual report.
The HUB introduced its industry–academia policy, service flyers, and signed multiple MoUs to strengthen long-term partnerships. Several market-ready prototypes—including Laser Shoe, Mbilimeter, Armable Mini, WeCare, FluroAura, RevoCord, Wearable Electrolarynx, and Adrenaline Autoinjector—were showcased, underscoring its focus on deployable innovations.
The inauguration reaffirmed MAHE’s commitment to advancing medical technology innovation, enhancing industry–academia collaboration, and supporting translational research.
MIDAS HUB aims to serve the West Coast innovation corridor from Goa to Trivandrum through partnerships with IIT Dharwad, IIT Palakkad, NITK Surathkal, Kannur University, Mahatma Gandhi University, BITS Goa, and leading industry players, including BPL, Philips, InBody, and Sparsh Technologies.