MAHE-DST HUB inaugurated to accelerate Translational Research and MedTech Development

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, inaugurated the Medical Instruments, Devices and Allied Services (MIDAS) DST–MAHE HUB on Wednesday at the Manipal campus in Karnataka.

This marks the first facility of its kind established in a self-financed university.

Praveen Roy, Head of Scientific Divisions Technology, Translation, and Innovation (TTI), DST, Government of India, inaugurated the HUB and underscored the importance of translational innovation in strengthening India’s scientific ecosystem.

He affirmed the Government of India’s full support for the initiative and commended MAHE’s multidisciplinary foundation and robust research ecosystem.