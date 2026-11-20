The Maharashtra government has waived examination fees worth nearly Rs 38 crore for 1,06,308 undergraduate and postgraduate medical students from drought-affected talukas.

The decision applies to students enrolled in medical colleges affiliated with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and appearing for the winter 2026 examination session.

According to the government communication cited in the report, the students had sought exemption from examination fees amounting to Rs 37.92 crore, The Times of India reported. The state government has directed MUHS to implement the waiver in accordance with existing government resolutions issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

The university has also been asked to make immediate changes to its examination fee collection system to ensure eligible students receive the benefit.

The government communication has outlined a separate reimbursement process for students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT).

For these students, whose examination fees are already reimbursed through respective scholarship departments, the reimbursement will be processed separately through the concerned departments.

The decision follows representations seeking financial relief for medical students from drought-affected regions who were required to pay examination fees for the winter 2026 session. Eligible students will receive the exemption in accordance with the applicable government resolutions and implementation instructions issued to the university.