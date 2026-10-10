Maharashtra voter list revision: Young and first-time electors get weekend camps ahead of October 12 deadline

"Designated polling stations across the state are hosting special camps this weekend to assist citizens who missed home visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Eligible citizens—particularly young or first-time voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls—have been urged to fill out Form-6 for immediate registration. Voters who received formal notices during the ongoing SIR verification process can utilise these camps to submit alternative valid documents and clear discrepancies. All claims, objections, and documentation processes must be finalised and submitted strictly before the October 12 deadline," CM Fadnavis said.