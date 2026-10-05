Maharashtra visit of NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar begins with workplace POSH safety drive

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS): National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday began a visit to Maharashtra, looking forward to interacting with working women and discussing issues related to empowerment and security.
Her single-day visit kicked off with an awareness programme with employees of a private bank on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), according to a statement.
She later visited the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and led consultations on state-specific laws with Maharashtra State Women Commission officials.
Discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on women's safety were also scheduled at the Commissionerate Office, the statement said.
On Sunday, Rahatkar attended and gave away prizes at the state-level inter-collegiate debate competition organised by Manikchand Pahade Law College of the Marathwada Legal and General Education Society in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said a statement.
The topic of the competition was: “Gen Z's Path is Conducive to Transformation.” On this occasion, she interacted with the students, participants, and faculty members of the college.
While sharing her thoughts on the competition’s topic, the NCW Chairperson said, “India is passing through a phase of transformation today, and in this journey, the youth class is not merely a spectator. The youth are India's largest stakeholders, India's greatest strength, and the most important force that will bring the dream of a developed India into reality.”
“Therefore, let there be confidence in your minds, but along with that, let there also be humility. Acquire knowledge, but along with that, nurture curiosity as well. Have the courage to firmly express your opinions; but also maintain the patience to listen to others' opinions,” she said.
“And most importantly, know your rights, be aware of your duties, and have faith in our Constitution. Because India's future is not shaped only in Parliament; India's future is also shaped in the classrooms of universities and colleges. These students of today will be the lawyers, judges, researchers, administrators, policymakers, and citizens who will lead society tomorrow,” said Rahatkar.
In a message on X, she said, “The students’ ideas, values and faith in the Constitution will therefore play a crucial role in shaping the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.”
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.