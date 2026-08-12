Maharashtra universities asked to draft guidelines against paper leaks

According to the new guidelines, sponsoring bodies must submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) alongside a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 crore. After receiving the Letter of Intent (LoI), sponsors have one year to submit compliance reports. Up to two one-year extensions may be granted at a fee of Rs 50 lakh per year (50 per cent of the initial proposal fee). Failure to comply within the window results in automatic cancellation of the LoI. Any subsequent amendment or modification to a university's constituent act will incur a processing fee of Rs 50 lakh.