Piyush Goyal opens IB, CBSE school in Mumbai

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated an International Baccalaureate (IB) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school at the Institution Auditorium in Mumbai's Borivali West and lauded senior BJP leader Ganesh Khankar for his contribution to the region.



Goyal said Khankar had dedicated his life to serving the people and working for the development of the area.

"Today is a very happy day for all of us. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader from Mumbai North, Ganesh Khankar ji, who is the foundation of the BJP, has dedicated his entire life to our region and to ensuring a bright future for our people," Goyal told reporters.



Congratulating Khankar and party workers on the inauguration of the school, Goyal expressed confidence that the institution would serve the people of the area and contribute to the education and development of future generations.

"On the auspicious occasion of the inauguration, I would like to congratulate Ganesh ji, his family and all the party workers of the area. I have full faith that this institution will become a centre that contributes to the bright future of the children and serves the people of this area," he said.