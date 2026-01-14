NITI Aayog’s export Index 2024: Maharashtra first, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat next

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, a comprehensive assessment of the export readiness and performance of Indian States and Union Territories, with Maharashtra emerging as the top-ranked large state.



Maharashtra secured the top position with a score of 68.01, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh rounded off the top five large states.



The report was released by BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, at an event held in New Delhi.