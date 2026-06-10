Maharashtra to Set Up CET Student Facilitation Centres in Every District for Admission, Scholarship Guidance

A total of 40 CET Student Facilitation Centres will be set up across 36 districts of the state. Mumbai will have three centres, while Pune and Nagpur will each have two centres. Of the 40 centres, work on 26 has been completed, and six are in the final stage. The remaining eight centres will also be made operational soon. The services of these centres will begin from June 10. The decision was taken at today's meeting to review the status of CET Student Facilitation Centres across all districts.