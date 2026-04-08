Maharashtra to roll out 4 year UG programmes with honours, research degrees

The Maharashtra government has approved the introduction of four-year undergraduate programmes with honours and honours with research options from the 2026–27 academic year, aligning the state’s higher education framework with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The move, cleared through a government resolution by the Higher and Technical Education Department, seeks to bring uniformity in course structure across public universities, affiliated colleges, and autonomous institutions.

“The four-year undergraduate programme with honours and research aims to align Maharashtra’s higher education system with NEP 2020 and provide students with greater academic flexibility and research opportunities,” a senior Higher and Technical Education Department official said.

Under the new model, undergraduate programmes will span eight semesters, with students given a choice after three years. They can exit with a standard degree or continue into the fourth year to pursue either an honours degree or an honours degree with research

Students opting for the honours track will complete 160-176 credits, including an internship component in the final year. Those choosing the research pathway will undertake a dissertation or research project worth 12 credits in their major subject.

Entry into the fourth year will require completion of 120-132 credits in the first three years, while the research track will require a minimum CGPA of 7.5. The number of students in the research stream will depend on the availability of recognised PhD supervisors, with each guide allowed to mentor up to five students.

The policy also introduces structural changes tied to the NEP framework. Students will be required to register on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform, enabling credit transfer, multiple entry and exit options, and mobility across institutions.

Colleges without existing postgraduate programmes will need special approval to introduce the fourth year, while institutions already offering PG courses in the same discipline can roll out the honours year automatically. Colleges with recognised PhD centres will be allowed to offer the research track without additional clearances.

The fourth year of the honours programme is also designed to align with the first year of a two-year postgraduate degree, allowing students with a four-year degree to move faster into advanced academic pathways.

However, implementation challenges are already emerging. Many colleges, especially in cities like Mumbai, lack postgraduate departments and are now rushing to introduce new PG courses or seek approvals to meet eligibility norms for offering the fourth year.

Officials say the reform aims to promote research-oriented, multidisciplinary learning and skill development, while improving employability and academic flexibility for students. Periodic reviews will be conducted to monitor rollout and ensure consistency across institutions.

The transition marks a major shift from the traditional three-year undergraduate system and is expected to reshape higher education delivery in Maharashtra over the coming years.