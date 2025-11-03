Maharashtra to launch integrated portal to source admission data for scholarships

Students in Maharashtra will not have to keep renewing their applications to state government scholarships once the Maharashtra government's integrated system for automatically sourcing admission data for scholarships is operational.

The state’s higher and technical education department is establishing the system to serve students seeking assistance through various higher education scholarships.

Under the integrated procedure, documentation provided during admissions will be instantly routed to the Maha DBT portal, an online mechanism for scholarship disbursement, Indian Express reports.

While many of the details provided during admission and scholarship applications are similar, the higher and technical education department is striving to identify gaps so that additional heads can be added to fill in data at admission.

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil unveiled the plan, which is set to go into effect in the following academic year, on October 29. It is also expected to expedite the awarding of scholarship funds to qualifying students.

Explaining the new system, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) said, “Students already submit all required documents at the time of admission. But to avail of a scholarship, students had to apply separately and submit the same documents again. After the process, which takes time, it will take a few months for scholarship disbursement. In an integrated process, this delay will be completely avoided.”

While this integration will help in the first year of the course, students who advance on to the next year will just need to submit the prior year's results, and attendance records to continue receiving the scholarship.