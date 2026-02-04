Maharashtra to appoint 135 Kannada teachers in border schools

BENGALURU: Following the intervention by the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA), the Maharashtra government has issued a notification to appoint 135 Kannada teachers in Kannada medium schools in the neighbouring state.

At a press meet on Tuesday, KBADA president Somanna Bevinamarad said they visited several Kannada and Urdu medium schools in Solapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra.

“While communicating with the Kannada community and students there, we understood that Marathi-speaking teachers who did not know Kannada were appointed in government Kannada schools. This has created a barrier in communication between teachers and children,” he said.