Maharashtra TET delayed following alleged leak of question paper

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

In its public notice, the MSCE said that although it had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

The Council said the Bhiwandi police conducted a raid at the location and, during the investigation, found that several questions in the unauthorised question paper matched those in the actual TET examination paper.

According to the statement, the Bhiwandi police have registered a case against the individuals involved.

"Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered," the Council said, adding that updated information regarding the examination would be published on its official website.

Reacting to the development, the Congress targeted the BJP-led government in the state.