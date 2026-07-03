TET paper leak investigation deepens in Maharashtra; three more held

Bhiwandi: Three more accused--identified as Mithun, Sonu and Kapil Dahiya--were produced before a court on Thursday in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven. The court remanded the three accused to police custody till July 9. Thane Police arrested the three accused.



Speaking to ANI, defence counsel Shailesh Gaikwad said the three accused are alleged to have assisted wanted accused Kapil Dahiya by facilitating the creation of his Aadhaar card and carrying out bank-related transactions.

"Mithun, Sonu, and Kapil Dahiya were presented before the court in connection with a case involving seven total arrests. These new accused are alleged to have assisted Kapil Dahiya, a wanted accused, by helping with the creation of his Aadhaar card and other bank transactions," Gaikwad said.



He said the court granted police custody of the accused till July 9 and added that the investigating agency may seek an extension depending on the progress of the probe.