Maharashtra TET paper leak: Prime accused and his associate arrested from Bihar

Patna: In a major breakthrough in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, the police have arrested the alleged kingpin of the racket, Bijendra Gupta, from Bihar.
Another accused, Indrajeet Singh alias Piku, was also taken into custody during the operation.
Both had been absconding for a prolonged period and were apprehended by a special team of the Bhiwandi Police following a targeted operation in Bihar.
According to a police official, Bijendra Gupta had managed to evade arrest despite continuous raids and search operations conducted by investigating agencies.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Bhiwandi Police tracked down the accused in Bihar and successfully arrested both Gupta and his associate.
Investigators described the arrests as a significant milestone in the ongoing probe into the alleged examination fraud.
Following his arrest, Bijendra Gupta was flown from Bihar to Pune Airport, where elaborate security arrangements had been made.
He is being escorted under heavy police protection to Bhiwandi, where investigators are expected to produce him before a court and seek police custody for detailed interrogation.
Officials believe custodial questioning could provide crucial information about the operation of the paper leak network and help identify other individuals involved.
Investigating agencies consider Bijendra Gupta to be a central figure in the alleged paper leak syndicate.
Police expect his interrogation to shed light on the planning and execution of the alleged paper leak, the identities and roles of other members of the network, the methods used to facilitate the alleged examination fraud, and the geographical reach and operational structure of the syndicate.
Authorities believe the investigation may uncover additional links to other individuals connected with the case.
The investigation will extend beyond the alleged paper leak itself.
Police are also examining the financial aspects of the racket, including the movement of funds, sources of financial support, and the channels through which the network allegedly operated.
Officials hope that tracing the money trail will help expose the broader conspiracy and identify additional beneficiaries or collaborators.
According to investigating agencies, Bijendra Gupta's name has surfaced in several other high-profile examination paper leak cases in the past.
Police officials stated that multiple accused—including Gupta's wife—had already been arrested earlier in connection with the Maharashtra TET paper leak investigation.
However, Gupta had remained absconding until his arrest in Bihar.
With the alleged mastermind now in custody, investigators expect the next phase of the probe to provide fresh leads and potentially reveal the full extent of the examination fraud network.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.