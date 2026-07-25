Maharashtra TET paper leak: Prime accused and his associate arrested from Bihar

Patna: In a major breakthrough in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, the police have arrested the alleged kingpin of the racket, Bijendra Gupta, from Bihar.

Another accused, Indrajeet Singh alias Piku, was also taken into custody during the operation.

Both had been absconding for a prolonged period and were apprehended by a special team of the Bhiwandi Police following a targeted operation in Bihar.