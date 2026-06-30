Maharashtra TET paper leak case: Accused’s wife arrested in Patna

Thane: Thane Police have arrested the wife of the accused from Patna in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case, officials said on Tuesday.



According to police, the accused has been identified as Suman Kumari, wife of the accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, who was apprehended in Patna.



Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak uncovered an inter-state network and identified a resident of Bihar as the alleged mastermind behind the scam, SIT sources said on Monday.