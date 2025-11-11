Maharashtra teachers stage silent protest against SC's TET Mandate

Thousands of teachers from across Maharashtra staged a silent protest at the Pune district collector’s office on Sunday, opposing the Supreme Court’s recent directive requiring all in-service teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) within two years.
The protest, organised by the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Central Association, called on the state government to immediately file a review petition in the Supreme Court, terming the ruling “unjust and impractical.”
Teachers also warned of boycotting local self-government election duties if their demands were ignored.
During the protest, teachers expressed strong resentment over being asked to requalify for positions they already hold.
One protester said, “We qualified through exams before becoming teachers, so why another TET now?” Another remarked, “We became teachers through due process and rigorous evaluation. Forcing us to reappear for TET is nothing short of harassment.”
Association president Keshav Jadhav described the verdict as “a shock to thousands of teachers who have already cleared all required eligibility exams, interviews, and have years of teaching experience.”
He added, “It is unfair to declare these teachers ineligible now. If the government truly wishes to protect the education system, it must also protect the dignity of teachers.”
The association urged the state not only to file a review petition but also to seek, if necessary, an amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act through the central government to protect existing teachers.
The teachers’ body warned that if the government fails to act swiftly, they will intensify their protests across Maharashtra and boycott upcoming election duties.
On September 1, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that all teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 nationwide must clear TET within two years or face termination.
While the decision aims to standardise teaching qualifications, it has faced backlash from several teachers’ organisations, particularly in Maharashtra, where many educators have already cleared state-level recruitment exams.
Following the verdict, State School Education Minister Pankaj Bhoyar had assured teachers on October 1 in Nagpur that the government would file a review petition, leading to a temporary suspension of a planned protest on October 4. However, teachers alleged that no further action was taken, prompting them to return to the streets.
The key demands raised include:
Immediate filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court
Amendment to the RTE Act to exempt in-service teachers
Reinstatement of the March 15, 2024 government resolution on school recognition norms
Abolition of the Shikshan Sevak contractual scheme
Regularisation of posts and recognition of full service tenure for tribal and rural teachers
Reduction of excessive online administrative workload