Maharashtra teachers stage silent protest against SC's TET Mandate

Thousands of teachers from across Maharashtra staged a silent protest at the Pune district collector’s office on Sunday, opposing the Supreme Court’s recent directive requiring all in-service teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) within two years.

The protest, organised by the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Central Association, called on the state government to immediately file a review petition in the Supreme Court, terming the ruling “unjust and impractical.”

Teachers also warned of boycotting local self-government election duties if their demands were ignored.