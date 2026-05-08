Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Roll Number, Name-wise: Know how to check

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC or Class 10 results today, May 8. Students who had appeared for the written exams can access the Maharashtra SSC results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their roll number or name to access the Maha 10th results 2026.

Students can access their Maharahstra SSC scorecards 2026 through the official websites at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. This year, over 16 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examinations.

How to check Maharashtra SSC results 2026 by roll number?

Step 1: Open the official portals of Maha SSC - sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org

Step 2: Find the Maharashtra SSC results 2026 link falshing on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to open the Maharashtra SSC results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and name.

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Maharashtra SSC results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of Maharashtra SSC results for reference

Maharashtra SSC results name-wise

Students should note that the mother's name is required to access the Maharashtra SSC results 2026 along with seat number. The results cannot be accessed only thrugh the name.