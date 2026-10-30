Maharashtra SSC, HSC timetable 2027 awaited; board exams to begin in February

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the subject-wise timetable for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. As of October 30, the board had not published the detailed date sheet specifying the date and session for each paper.

The board has announced the tentative examination windows for February and March 2027. HSC written examinations are scheduled from February 8 to March 16, while SSC examinations will take place from February 15 to March 11.

Students will be able to access the timetable through the board’s official website, mahahsscboard.in, once it is released. The schedule will help candidates plan their revision around individual subject papers.