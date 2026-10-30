Maharashtra SSC, HSC timetable 2027 awaited; board exams to begin in February

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the subject-wise timetable for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. As of October 30, the board had not published the detailed date sheet specifying the date and session for each paper.
The board has announced the tentative examination windows for February and March 2027. HSC written examinations are scheduled from February 8 to March 16, while SSC examinations will take place from February 15 to March 11.
Students will be able to access the timetable through the board’s official website, mahahsscboard.in, once it is released. The schedule will help candidates plan their revision around individual subject papers.
Practical exams to begin in January
The board has also announced tentative dates for practical, oral, graded examinations and internal assessments.
For HSC students, these assessments are scheduled from January 20 to February 6, 2027. For SSC students, they are scheduled from January 28 to February 13.
The examination schedule covers all nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.
The subject-wise timetable will provide the specific dates and timings for individual papers. Students should not treat the broader examination windows as confirmation of their subject dates.
Timetable release date not confirmed
The board has not announced a confirmed date for releasing the 2027 subject-wise timetable. The detailed schedules for the 2026 examinations were published on October 31, 2025, but that date does not establish when this year’s timetable will be issued.
Students should check the board’s website for the official SSC and HSC timetable rather than rely on unverified schedules circulating on social media.
The board’s final instructions and the timetable distributed through schools and junior colleges should be checked before students finalise their examination plans.
Examination forms: regular-fee deadline is October 31
Students also need to track the examination-form deadline. The regular-fee application window for the 2027 SSC and HSC examinations closes on October 31, 2026, according to reporting on the board’s schedule.
Applications submitted during the late-fee period, from November 1 to November 15, will attract a late fee. The extra-late application window is scheduled from November 16 to November 30, with an additional charge of Rs 50 per student for each day.
Regular students generally submit their examination forms through their schools or junior colleges. Candidates should confirm with their institutions that their forms and fees have been submitted within the prescribed period.
The board has also set January and February dates for practical and internal assessments, making it important for students to track school-level instructions alongside the eventual written examination timetable.