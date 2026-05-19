Rs 6.5 lakh crore nuclear energy agreements signed by Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with multiple companies for nuclear power generation projects aimed at boosting clean energy capacity and supporting India's goal of becoming an energy-rich nation with zero carbon emissions.



The agreements were signed between the state government and NTPC Ltd, Adani Power, Reliance Industries Limited and Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited (Bajaj Group) during a meeting held at Mantralaya in Mumbai.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra is making consistent efforts to contribute to the national clean energy mission and highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in achieving long-term energy goals.

"Maharashtra is making every possible effort to contribute to the fulfillment of this objective," he said.