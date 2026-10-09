Maharashtra shifts both MHT-CET 2027 attempts to after Class 12 board exams

Maharashtra will conduct both attempts of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2027 after the Class 12 board examinations, revising its earlier plan to hold the first session in December 2026 and the second in April 2027.

The decision follows feedback from parents, admission counsellors and educationists across the state, with concerns raised over the overlap between entrance examination preparation and board examinations, particularly among students in rural areas.

“Some parents, including counsellors from Dharashiv, Nandurbar, and Chandrapur,” had sought to have both attempts scheduled after the Class 12 examinations, a senior official in the state's higher and technical education department told Hindustan Times. The official said the department reconsidered the December session after gathering feedback from across Maharashtra.

The revised plan places the two examinations between March and May 2027. The department will maintain a gap of four weeks between the attempts. As in the previous admission cycle, the higher of a candidate's two scores will be considered for admission, the official said.

The provisional schedule for the state's Common Entrance Tests is expected to be announced within a week of the October 9 report. Candidates will have to wait for the official notification for the exact examination dates.