Maharashtra sets up task force to review NEP rollout in higher education

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has constituted a task force to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across the state's higher education institutions, amid ongoing efforts to standardise academic reforms and address implementation challenges.

According to an official circular, the panel has been tasked with framing guidelines on key aspects of the policy, including the four-year undergraduate degree programme, internships, credit transfer mechanisms, multiple entry-exit provisions, student mobility between universities, and the adoption of a uniform academic calendar.

The move comes as universities and colleges across the state continue adapting to structural changes introduced under NEP 2020, which seeks to make higher education more flexible, multidisciplinary, and skill-oriented.

The task force will also monitor the implementation of NEP provisions across affiliated institutions and provide recommendations to ensure greater consistency in execution. Members of the panel have been asked to participate in review meetings and assess the progress of reforms at the institutional level.

Among the issues likely to receive attention are the operational challenges associated with credit accumulation and transfer, internship integration, and the implementation of multiple entry and exit pathways, all of which require coordination across universities and colleges.

NEP 2020 introduced a four-year undergraduate framework with multiple certification options, allowing students to exit and re-enter programmes at different stages while retaining academic credits. The policy also envisages greater academic flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, and increased emphasis on experiential education.

The formation of the task force signals the state's intent to review how these reforms are functioning on the ground and identify areas requiring further intervention.