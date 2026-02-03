Palghar Tunnel breakthrough marks key step in Maharashtra Bullet Train Project

Palghar: A major breakthrough is set to be achieved in the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. This tunnel is 454 meters long and 14.4 meters wide, and it will accommodate both the 'up' and 'down' tracks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

This will be the second tunnel breakthrough in Palghar district for the Bullet Train project in a single month; the first was at MT-5 near Safale on January 2, 2026. The excavation of the mountain tunnel (MT-6) has been carried out from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), which is a modern controlled drill-and-blast method. The excavation was completed in 12 months.



The NATM method is preferred for complex geographical conditions and uneven tunnel shapes like those found in Palghar, where Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) are not suitable. This process does not require extremely heavy machinery, and necessary structural improvements can be made in real-time using shotcreting, rock bolts, and lattice girders. The safety of workers inside the tunnel has been ensured through the use of various geotechnical instruments, real-time monitoring, efficient fire safety measures, proper ventilation, and a controlled entry system.



In Maharashtra, construction work is progressing rapidly across various levels. The longest river bridge of the project, located on the Vaitarna River, has reached the pier level. Foundation work is also underway on other major rivers like the Ulhas and Jagnisarkhya. Construction is in progress at all four stations. Work is also moving fast on the 21 km long tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, which includes the use of long-span steel bridges at locations crossing national and state highways. A total of 7 mountain tunnels are currently under construction in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.