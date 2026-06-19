Maharashtra school teachers booked over alleged Pakistani song at annual function

A case has been registered against the principal of a school in Maharashtra's Jalna district and two teachers over the alleged use of a Pakistani song during a school programme.

The Partur police on Thursday booked principal Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui and the two staff members under Sections 152, 196, 197 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to endangering national unity, promoting enmity and spreading misinformation.

The action follows allegations on social media that students of Kids World English School in Partur performed to a Pakistani song during the school's annual gathering in March 2025. Posts also claimed that a photograph of Pakistani extremist Mumtaz Qadri was displayed during the performance.