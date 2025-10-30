Maharashtra school students to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark 150th Anniversary

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of our National song, Vande Mataram, in 2025, the Maharashtra government has directed all schools in the state to organise a mass singing of all verses of the song as well as an exhibition commemorating the song's history from October 31 to November 7, 2025.

AR Kulkarni, Additional Secretary of the School Education Department, Maharashtra, sent a circular to the Education Commissioners outlining these directions.

Typically, only the first two verses of 'Vande Mataram' are sung every day at state schools. However, to mark the 150th anniversary, the complete song will be sung in all the schools, irrespective of their medium of instruction or management, across the state until November 7.

The Thane-based Rajmata Jijabai Trust wrote to the Education Department about the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram.' In response, directives were issued to organise a variety of programs in schools.

According to the Gregorian calendar, India's national song 'Vande Mataram,' composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on October 31, 2025.

In addition, a display chronicling the song's history will be set up at the school entrance or main hall. According to the letter written to the Education Commissioner, all of the state's schools have received instructions in this respect.