Maharashtra revises assessment rules for Classes 1 to 8; Class 6 vocational education gets 75% practical weightage

Class 6 vocational education to include three projects

Vocational education has been introduced as a new subject from Class 6. Under the prescribed assessment framework, practical work will carry 75% weightage and written assessment 25%.

Students must complete three projects during the academic year, covering three areas: living-based activities, machine and material-based work, and human-service-based activities. Each term will carry 100 marks.

Assessment will draw on projects, activity books, practical examinations and written tests. Teachers can also use tools such as field visits, surveys, role-play and interviews to assess students’ work.

The circular also specifies that vocational education will follow the 100% formative assessment framework previously prescribed for Work Experience. This means students will be assessed through the learning process rather than solely through a final examination, with practical and written components carrying the prescribed weightage.

Art education to include practical presentations and written tests

For Classes 3, 4 and 6, schools must use at least five of the eight assessment tools prescribed under the existing 2010 government resolution for formative assessment in art education. Practical presentations and written tests are compulsory.

The revised framework covers visual arts, theatre, music, dance and movement. Students will be assessed on practical performance, creativity, their use of materials, confidence and theoretical understanding.

Written tests will examine students’ knowledge of art concepts, colours, materials and folk traditions, alongside the theoretical aspects of the different art forms. The guidelines therefore require schools to assess both practical expression and students’ understanding of the subject.