Maharashtra recruitment exam reform task force to begin division-wise consultations from Sep 12

Mumbai: A high-level task force set up by the Maharashtra government to undertake a comprehensive review of recruitment examinations will begin its division wise consultation from September 12, an official said.
The task force will suggest measures to make these exams more secure, transparent, reliable and candidate-friendly, an official release said.
The task force, constituted through a government resolution issued on September 4, will visit all six administrative divisions this month and interact directly with students, competitive examination aspirants, parents, teachers, educational institutions and other stakeholders.
The division-wise consultations will begin in Pune on September 12 at Savitribai Phule Pune University. It will subsequently visit Nagpur on September 16, Amravati on September 17, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 21, Konkan on September 29 and Nashik on September 30.
During the consultations, stakeholders will be invited to share their suggestions, difficulties and feedback concerning the recruitment examination system, the release said.
The task force will examine the feedback received during the division-wise consultations and make recommendations to the government on preventing malpractices, strengthening examination security, enhancing transparency and reliability, and making the examination system more candidate-friendly, the release said.
Citizens and stakeholders can send their suggestions and feedback to the respective divisional email addresses announced by the government.
Details regarding the timing of the meetings and the procedure for participation will be announced separately by the respective divisional commissionerates, the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.