MPSC State Services Mains exam 2026 postponed; check latest update

"The Commission has received representations from several students, parents, student organisations, as well as some respected elected representatives, requesting that the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled to commence from October 3, be postponed," PTI quoted.

Considering these factors, the MPSC has decided to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination.