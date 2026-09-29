MPSC State Services Mains exam 2026 postponed; check latest update

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled for October 3. It has also postponed the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination.
The Commission has announced that the revised dates of the examinations will be released in due course. The exam authority has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.
The Commission has taken this decision came amid protests by aspirants over the alleged question paper leak of the drug inspector exam and the overall conduct of examinations conducted by the commission.
The MPSC said a high-level committee (headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha) reviewing the existing exam systems has held extensive discussions with numerous candidates and other stakeholders and has also studied best practices.
The panel's recommendations regarding an ideal examination system are expected shortly, it said.
"The Commission has received representations from several students, parents, student organisations, as well as some respected elected representatives, requesting that the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled to commence from October 3, be postponed," PTI quoted.
Considering these factors, the MPSC has decided to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination.
It said the Commission will re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.
"Several student organisations and students have submitted objections to the Commission regarding the evaluation of answer sheets of the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination 2025. Taking these objections into consideration, the Commission has decided to conduct re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025," PTI quoted the MPSC.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.