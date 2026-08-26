Drug Inspector exam cancelled by MPSC amid alleged paper leak

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process conducted for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B in the Food and Drug Administration Department, an official said.



This decision was taken in the background of a preliminary inquiry conducted after complaints were received regarding alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22.



After the Commision has published an advertisement for the post of Drug Inspector on July 29, 2025, the screening examination was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters in the state. The result of this examination was declared on June 12. After the screening examination, 506 candidates were found eligible for the interview. Out of them, interviews of 488 candidates were conducted from July 1 to 22.