Maharashtra proposes ‘Support Scheme for Children of Single Mothers’ in higher education

What is being proposed?

One of the key recommendations is to add a separate "child of a single mother" field to admission forms used by universities and affiliated colleges across Maharashtra.

The information would help institutions identify students from single-mother households and understand the scale of support required. The committee has also proposed a common registration system and a state-level digital mechanism to map and monitor such students, while keeping their information anonymous.

The proposed support could include:

Academic assistance

Emotional counselling

Hostel and accommodation support

Career guidance

Skill-development support

Help accessing existing government and institutional schemes

The committee has also recommended that colleges identify students who may be at risk of discontinuing their education because of difficulties at home and connect them with appropriate support.