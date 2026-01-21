Global university tie-ups to boost Maharashtra’s knowledge economy

Davos: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that Maharashtra has signed Memorandums of Understanding with renowned international universities such as MIT and Berkeley to explore new ways to improve its technology and systems. These special partnerships will help the state share expert knowledge and use modern tools to solve local problems.



Regarding the shift towards expert collaboration, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "MoUs are just the byproduct of the interaction which we are having here. I am very happy that a lot of investment is coming to Maharashtra, and it is in diverse sectors, and all the companies that are investing are bringing FDI to Maharashtra, which is very important. Today, we are focusing more on strategic MoUs. We have signed MoUs with the University of Berkeley, MIT, and many other institutions, through which we partner with them to share knowledge, bring technologies, and implement processes."



Meanwhile, Maharashtra secured investment commitments across multiple sectors, including infrastructure and steel, on the opening day of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.