A Maharashtra government-appointed committee has recommended stricter penalties for examination-related offences, including a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore and imprisonment of seven to 10 years for those involved in question paper leaks. The panel has also proposed dedicated fast-track courts and a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate such cases.
Headed by Additional Chief Secretary V Radha, the seven-member committee submitted its second report to the state government on November 23, Moneycontrol reports. The recommendations are part of a review of the state's recruitment examination system, following allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations.
What penalties has the panel proposed?
The committee has recommended amendments to the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Under the proposed changes, individuals and organisations involved in organised examination offences could face imprisonment of seven to 10 years, a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore, recovery of financial losses and confiscation of property.
Candidates found using unfair means during examinations could face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.
The panel has also proposed penalties for examination service providers involved in malpractice. Such agencies could face a fine of up to Rs 5 crore, recovery of examination-related expenses and an eight-year ban. Senior officials responsible for managing these agencies could also face stricter punishment.
Dedicated courts and Special Task Force proposed
To expedite investigations and legal proceedings, the committee has recommended setting up a dedicated Special Task Force to investigate serious examination-related offences and paper leaks.
It has also proposed special fast-track courts to hear examination malpractice cases, with a recommendation that pending cases be disposed of within three months.
The panel has suggested strengthening examination security through district-level monitoring, separate security plans and a three-tier examination control and command centre. It has also recommended creating a database, or 'Venue Bank', of examination centres in every district.
MPSC candidates may get examination fee refunds
The committee has proposed refunding the full examination fee to candidates who appear for MPSC examinations, irrespective of their results. It has also recommended refunding the fee paid to challenge an answer key if the candidate's objection is found valid.
Other recommendations include publishing the MPSC's annual examination calendar for the following year by October, creating an integrated system to collect vacancy information from government departments and introducing one-time registration through MahaID or Aadhaar.
Why has Maharashtra proposed these reforms?
The committee was constituted on September 4, 2026, amid allegations of irregularities in MPSC examinations and protests by aspirants. The review gained urgency following the alleged leak of the MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper in March 2026. The commission subsequently cancelled the recruitment process for the posts in August.
The committee's second report follows an interim report submitted earlier in November. The state government is expected to consider the proposed amendments during the upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature. The recommendations are proposals and have not yet become law.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the government will make efforts to introduce the amendments during the session. The committee is expected to submit its final report in January 2027.