What penalties has the panel proposed?

The committee has recommended amendments to the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Under the proposed changes, individuals and organisations involved in organised examination offences could face imprisonment of seven to 10 years, a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore, recovery of financial losses and confiscation of property.

Candidates found using unfair means during examinations could face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The panel has also proposed penalties for examination service providers involved in malpractice. Such agencies could face a fine of up to Rs 5 crore, recovery of examination-related expenses and an eight-year ban. Senior officials responsible for managing these agencies could also face stricter punishment.