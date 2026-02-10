Maharashtra recruitment revamp to fill 70,000 government posts

Maharashtra: Maharashtra is set to implement a new statewide government recruitment system, with plans to fill over 70,000 posts in phases, including approximately 50,000 through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The decision follows a crucial meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on driving governance reforms and fast-tracking administrative changes, prioritising human resource management and transparency in the hiring process.



"The human resource management model presented by the Maharashtra Government at the Chief Ministers' Conference in the presence of Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji was widely appreciated, and other states were encouraged to adopt this reform model. This positions Maharashtra as a guiding example for other states in governance reforms. Emphasized the development of online and digital verification systems to ensure that the entire process will remain transparent, credible, and fast. A new governance reform model will take shape in Maharashtra within the next year, with every department playing a vital role. The Chief Secretary and concerned senior officials were present," Fadnavis added.