Maharashtra opens post-SSC diploma admissions on May 20 as tech courses expand

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS): The admission process for First Year Diploma courses in Engineering and Technology, and Architecture, after Class 10, for the academic year 2026-27, will begin from May 20 in Maharashtra, government officials said on Friday.
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed the Directorate of Technical Education to ensure that the admission process is conducted within the prescribed timeline and in a well planned manner.
Minister Patil said that technical education is an important stream for students who wish to progress in career-oriented fields.
Through technical education, students get opportunities to become technicians, engineers and entrepreneurs.
After passing Class 10, students can complete a three-year diploma course and build a career in engineering, while also getting opportunities in employment and industry.
The Minister added that students who have completed diploma courses have received job offers through campus placements from industries with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh per month. Therefore, diploma courses in technical education are proving to be a good option for students.
Under the guidance of the Director of Technical Education, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has made available the updated 'K Scheme' curriculum for diploma courses in line with National education Policy, 2020.
The curriculum is based on an outcome-based credit system, with six semesters and a total of 120 credits. It also provides students with bilingual education and examination options in English and Marathi.
The curriculum includes subjects such as Soft Skills, Social and Life Skills, Yoga, Entrepreneurship, Indian Knowledge System, Essence of Indian Constitution, Environment and Sustainability, Management, Entrepreneurship and Startup, and Seminar for the overall and skill development of students.
Emerging technology-based subjects such as Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Drone Technology, Python Programming, 5G, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Cold Chain Management, EV Technology, Machine Learning, AI, Green Building, Energy Conservation and UI or UX Designing have also been included with a focus on skill enhancement.
Industrial training has been increased from six weeks to 12 weeks.
As per the National Credit Framework, students' credits are deposited in the Academic Bank of Credits of the National Academic Depository, the government statemnent said.
To develop technical skills among students, Micro Projects have been included in every semester and a Capstone Project has been included in the final semester.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has established nine Centres of Excellence in Robotics, IoT and 3D-Printing, 41 Multipurpose Computer Centres and 5 E-Yantra Labs for the skill development of students.
Due to the updated curriculum and various initiatives of the Directorate of Technical Education and the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, the overall admission percentage for diploma courses has increased from 80 per cent in the academic year 2022-23 to 95 per cent in the academic year 2025-26.
Minister Patil appealed to students to visit the Directorate of Technical Education website -- https://dte.maharashtra.gov.in for the detailed admission schedule, complete information about the admission process, registration and application submission.
He also appealed to maximum students to take benefit of this opportunity.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.