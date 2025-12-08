Maharashtra NGO launches door-to-door drive to push for higher education

In an attempt to fight illiteracy and open higher-education opportunities for all, social-welfare organisation SEWA (Skill Education and Welfare Association) has launched a grassroots campaign aimed at inspiring children and families to aim for higher education.

Dubbed “Ghar Ghar Dastak”, the initiative sees SEWA volunteers visiting neighbourhoods in Amravati and Nagpur in small teams to engage with families directly. Rather than simply giving advice, the teams meet each child to understand their ambitions, challenges and needs in education, Awaz reports.

Where families indicate a need for help pursuing further studies, SEWA marks them for further support. This ensures that resources reach children from financially vulnerable backgrounds.

The campaign is boosted by the active participation of SEWA’s women’s wing under a related initiative called “Aala Talimi Bedari” (Higher-Education Awareness), which reaches out especially to mothers and encourages families to value and prioritise education.

In a recent outreach in Pathanpura, Amravati, SEWA women volunteers met with families from 10 households, counselled children, and shared four key guidelines aimed at helping them plan for higher education.

Founded in 1989, SEWA operates across 605 districts, 2,100 blocks and 8,550 panchayats in 29 states and four union territories. Over the decades, it has supported more than 1 million students, aiming to make education accessible, improve living standards, and create livelihood opportunities.