Maharashtra MLA Vikram Pachpute questions exam results, seeks fresh outcome

Mumbai: BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute on Wednesday demanded that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) republish the results of its 2025 Group B Combined Main Examination after taking candidates' post preferences into account, saying this would help fill vacant posts.
The MPSC declared the results of the exam on August 14. The results included 48 candidates selected for Sub Registrar, 257 for State Tax Inspector (STI) and three for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts, he wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Pachpute said 76 candidates have been selected for both the Sub Registrar and STI posts. He said candidates already selected for ASO and PSI (police sub-inspector) are also included in the list.
"Candidates selected for Sub Registrar and State Tax Inspector posts are likely to appear again in the PSI physical test list. As a result, all 312 PSI vacancies may not be filled," said the MLA's letter dated August 19.
The MLA said the MPSC had recently taken a decision to follow a "one candidate, one post" policy to avoid such issues. However, he said the decision had not been applied to the present recruitment notification.
Pachpute urged the authorities to discuss the matter with the commission and implement either an opting-out facility or obtain candidates' post preferences. He also sought publication of fresh results so that vacancies are not left unfilled, and other deserving candidates do not face injustice.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.