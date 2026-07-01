TET paper leak: Minister unaware papers were printed in Agra, claims BJP MLA

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday claimed that state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse privately told him he was not aware that the examination papers of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was postponed after alleged paper leak, were printed in Agra.

He said the minister's admission exposed serious lapses in the functioning of the school education department.

Bhuse, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was not available for a comment on the issue.