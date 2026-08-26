Maharashtra: Minister asks officials to prepare plan on amenities in Latur schools

Latur: Maharashtra minister Shivendraraje Bhosale has ordered a check of basic amenities, including toilets, benches and drinking water, in government-run schools in Latur city and district.
Bhosale, who also serves as the guardian minister of Latur district, took stock of repairs, maintenance and basic amenities in government schools during an online meeting with officials from the district, according to an official release.
Notably, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had visited schools in Latur as part of the "School Thik Karo" campaign. He had alleged that even pet dogs of ministers get better facilities than students.
The minister asked the education department to check the basic amenities, such as separate toilets for girls and boys, electricity supply, fans, drinking water and lights and undertake the works accordingly, it said.
Bhosale also said that the funds available through various sources should be utilised for the above work.
"If needed, the funds from the district planning committee can also be used for the same," he said.
The minister also said that the funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will be made available for benches, according to the release.
Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rahul Kumar Meena and Municipal Commissioner Rahul Kulkarni spoke about the condition of schools in the district and city, respectively.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.