Maharashtra legislative leaders say new recruitment panel will stop blame game for aspirants

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir said on Saturday that the high-level panel formed to overhaul government recruitment exam system in the state, will "prevent blame game" among those responsible and will work in the interests of students.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government constituted a high-level committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the state's recruitment examination system in order to improve transparency, security and public confidence in recruitment examinations.
Speaking to IANS, Speaker Rahul Narwekar welcomed the state government's decision, saying: "The Maharashtra government is working very seriously in this matter. Any good work that is in the interest of students and in the interest of society should be welcomed."
Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir said: "Earlier, there were a lot of difficulties, that is why the administration has taken an appropriate decision, under which, in the coming time, full responsibility will be fixed regardless of the post held by anyone. Previously, someone would blame one person and someone else would blame another. Now, decisions and criteria will now be made in a proper manner."
Emphasising that one has to learn from the problems, Ahir told IANS: "Accepting the Gen Z movement, the state government has worked to implement whatever remedial measures were necessary in the interest of the nation as well as for the students."
The decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 12, during which the state leadership called for a complete review of recruitment examination procedures.
The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the Government Resolution (GR) constituting the committee on September 4.
The move comes amid controversies surrounding question paper leaks in several competitive examinations conducted for government recruitment.
The newly formed committee is chaired by V. Radha, Additional Chief Secretary (Services), General Administration Department.
The seven-member panel comprises key administrative, security, technology, and academic leaders Sadanand Date -- Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra State -- Member, Virendra Singh -- Secretary, Department of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence -- Member, N. Ramaswami -- Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department -- Member Secretary, Pravin Gedam -- Divisional Commissioner, Nashik Division -- Member, Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhosale (Retd.), AVSM, VSM -- Former Member, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -- Member and Prof Shyamprasad Karagadde -- Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Bombay -- Member.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.