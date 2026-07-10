Maharashtra launches taluka-level startup drive

Mumbai: In a major push to decentralise India's startup ecosystem, the Government of Maharashtra has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand innovation opportunities into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and rural villages.

Addressing media personnel on the sidelines of the Startup Frontier 1.0 event, organised by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU), Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that the State is aggressively expanding its initiatives to ensure entrepreneurship moves beyond urban hubs.

The Minister stated, "The work of startups and innovation should not remain confined only to big cities. It should reach every village in Maharashtra." To achieve this grassroots expansion, Lodha announced that the government has launched a major scheme called the 'CM Fund' (Chief Minister's Fund).



Under this initiative, financial assistance will be distributed on a population basis within every taluka (sub-district). Lodha explained that an Innovation Centre will be established within the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of each taluka, featuring local mentor groups to train young people.

"Within every ITI, a group will be formed for the local people. A mentor group will be created there to teach the children," he said. To boost grassroots entrepreneurship, the state will offer initial funding of up to Rs 5 lakh at a heavily subsidized 3 per cent interest rate.

"The money is not as important; what is more important is supporting them and boosting their enthusiasm. For this purpose, we have launched this 'CM Fund' scheme within two months," the Minister added.



When asked how the state plans to integrate private Venture Capitalists (VCs) into government initiatives, Lodha credited leadership trust for driving public-private collaboration.

"They have collaborated with the government. Because of the trust inspired by Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji and Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi ji, nowadays all big industrialists, as well as small industries, want to join hands with the government for public welfare works. We are receiving a very good response for this in Maharashtra," he said.