Maharashtra launches SFS portal, puts 10 services for self-financed schools online

The Maharashtra School Education Department has launched a dedicated online portal for self-financed schools, bringing 10 administrative services onto a single platform and allowing institutions to apply for permissions, submit documents and monitor applications without visiting government offices.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse inaugurated the Self-Financed Schools (SFS) portal online. The platform has been developed for schools and educational institutions operating under the self-financed model in Maharashtra.

The services available through the portal include obtaining and renewing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for board affiliation, securing permission to operate schools in two shifts, relocating school premises and transferring school management.

Institutions can also apply to introduce additional divisions or streams in Class XI, change their education board, school name or medium of instruction, cancel an NOC for board affiliation and increase student intake capacity.

Schools can submit applications and upload the required documents through the portal. They can also track the movement of their applications and identify the officials handling them.

Dr Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said the system would allow applicants and senior officials to monitor the progress of individual cases.

"After a school completes the application process through the online facility, the applicant will be able to see which officer the application has been forwarded to and follow its progress until the work is completed. Senior officials monitoring the process will also be able to access this information with a single click," Dr Palkar said.

The department expects the system to reduce delays in administrative procedures and improve transparency in the processing of applications. Until now, institutions had to approach education department offices for different permissions and certificates, with applications often moving between officials for scrutiny and approval.

Minister Dadaji Bhuse said the digital facility would simplify the submission of applications and supporting documents and make it easier for schools to track their requests. He also congratulated the team involved in developing the portal.

The initiative operates within the framework of the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2012. The law governs the establishment and regulation of schools run on a self-financed basis, under which managements meet the institutions' expenses without government grant-in-aid, subject to the provisions of the Right to Education Act.

The portal is available at mahasfs.org. The department has not announced specific timelines for processing each of the 10 services.